Hyderabad: AI-powered platform to strengthen startup ecosystem launched

Hyderabad: The Centre for Research on Startups and Risk Financing (CREST) at IIT-Madras unveiled a new information platform for incubators and accelerators on Monday. The platform, launched by IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, aims to strengthen the incubator ecosystem.

In collaboration with YNOS, a startup incubated at IIT Madras, the platform tackles a longstanding challenge in the entrepreneurial landscape.

With around 1,000 active incubators across India, entrepreneurs often struggled to navigate scattered information.

The AI-powered ‘Incubators’ platform seeks to streamline this process, assisting startups in identifying, comparing, and analyzing incubators nationwide.

The new platform aims to provide valuable support to startups during this crucial phase by offering a centralized and efficient resource for accessing information about various incubators and accelerators.