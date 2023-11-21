Hyderabad: AI-powered platform to strengthen startup ecosystem launched

The new platform aims to provide valuable support to startups during this crucial phase by offering a centralized and efficient resource for accessing information about various incubators and accelerators

Published: 21st November 2023
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Centre for Research on Startups and Risk Financing (CREST) at IIT-Madras unveiled a new information platform for incubators and accelerators on Monday. The platform, launched by IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, aims to strengthen the incubator ecosystem.

In collaboration with YNOS, a startup incubated at IIT Madras, the platform tackles a longstanding challenge in the entrepreneurial landscape.

With around 1,000 active incubators across India, entrepreneurs often struggled to navigate scattered information.

The AI-powered ‘Incubators’ platform seeks to streamline this process, assisting startups in identifying, comparing, and analyzing incubators nationwide.

