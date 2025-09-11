Video: AIMIM cadre resist function hall seizure, tension in Hyderguda

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Hyderguda on Thursday, September 11, after revenue authorities attempted to seize a function hall, sparking confrontation with AIMIM leaders.

According to officials, the Himayatnagar MRO and his team reached the MA Garden Function Hall near Apollo Hospital in Hyderguda to carry out sealing orders. As the staff began the operation, AIMIM leaders reportedly intervened and raised objections, leading to heated arguments with the officials on the spot.

Despite resistance from the leaders, revenue authorities went ahead with the operation, broke open the locks, and formally took possession of the function hall.

The development led to tense moments in the area, with locals gathering around as the situation unfolded.

Additional police were deployed to prevent escalation of the confrontation.