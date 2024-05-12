Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi plays cricket with youngsters

Hyderabad: With hours left for the Lok Sabha elections polling in Telangana on May 13, political leaders are making their bid to continue in public limelight. As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place, political speeches and campaigning are banned for 48 hours before polling. AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi undertook one such act that went viral on social media on Sunday.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy played football along with the students of University of Hyderabad (UoH), on Sunday morning. In the afternoon, it All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and sitting Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi who made an impromptu decision to play with local youngsters.

The AIMIM party president was on his way home to Shastripuram when he noticed a group of youngsters playing cricket. Asaduddin Owaisi got down from the car and joined the boys. He played cricket for about ten minutes and left the place.

The video of a relaxed Asaduddin Owaisi spending time playing cricket has gone viral on all social media. Telangana is going for polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Some hundred candidates from political parties and independents will test their luck in 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana.