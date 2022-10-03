Hyderabad: AIMIM city president distributes Zamzam water among Muslim leaders

About 5 liters of Zamzam water were specially brought from Makkah by Saudi Airlines

Published: 3rd October 2022 12:28 pm IST
Zamzam water Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: AIMIM Hyderabad president and Telangana State Haj Committee member Syed Ghulam Ahmad Hussain, for the first time in the country, invited many Muslim religious leaders and representatives of various parties and voluntary organizations to the party office in Dar-ul-Salaam to distribute Zamzam water.

Reportedly, about 5 liters of Zamzam water specially brought from Makkah by Saudi Airlines were distributed on Saturday. On this occasion, Ghulam Ahmed Hussain said that AIMIM party president Asaduddin Owaisi has immense faith in him and gave him the opportunity to become a member of the Telangana State Haj Committee.

Nazim, the Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Mr. Khairuddin, President of Ahle Hadith, Abdul Sami of Ahle Sunnat Wal-Jamaat, Maulana Aleemuddin Nizami highlighted the virtues and blessings of Zamzam water. Muslim advocates, doctors, police, senior citizens, TRS minority leaders and MIM corporators and presidents of Muslim organizations were given 20 cans (with a capacity of 5 liters each) of holy Zamzam water free of charge.

Ghulam Ahmad Hussain expressed his gratitude towards the top leaders of MIM. Attendees in the event included former Deputy Mayor Abbas Sami, Syed Barkat Ali, Hafiz Syed Muezuddin Qadri, Qamaruddin, Atina, Ali Baba, Azhar Dabir, Sajid Bond, Syed Ibrahim, Khalid and others attended the occasion.

