Hyderabad: AIMIM-Congress workers’ clash case closed as ‘mistake of facts’

Hyderabad: The Langarhouz police on Sunday closed the case of AIMIM-Congress clash as “mistake of facts.” The investigators also released the CCTV footage of scene to the media.

On Saturday, the Congress candidate from Karwan Assembly constituency Osman Bin Mohd Al Hajiri filed a complaint against few AIMIM activists for allegedly restraining him from campaigning in the area. The police registered a case under IPC sections 342, 506 and 290 and took up investigation. The police also verified the technical evidence by scrutinizing the CCTV footages from the scene of offence.

“As per the versions of independent witnesses it is well established that the allegations made by the complainant against the AIMIM workers that they stopped his vehicle and tried to attack on him are not substantiated,” police said.

Hence, the police have referred the case as ‘mistake of facts’ and the case is closed. “We have corroborated the complainant version and the CCTV footages, the incident did not take place as alleged by the candidate,” said ACP Golconda Syed Fiaz.