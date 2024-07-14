Hyderabad: AIMIM dissolves Koratla cadre over ‘anti-party activities’

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has dissolved its local committees of the Koratla constituency of the Jagtial district. A new body will be formed soon in the assembly constituency.

The party dismissed the Koratla AIMIM unit president Mohd Saber and general secretary Anwar and will conduct a fresh membership drive. It will be followed by elections for the ward committees and then elections for the president of Korzatla unit president will be held.

The AIMIM leadership decided the people Saber and Anwar were found allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. The local leaders informed the party leadership of their decision not to have ties with BRS or Congress in the forthcoming municipal elections and contest from all wards of Koratla alone.

The AIMIM leadership is strengthening its base in the minority dominated pockets of Karimnagar and Jagityal districts of Telangana.