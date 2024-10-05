Hyderabad: AIMIM files complaint against Narsinghanand

Hyderabad: A delegation of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday, October 5, filed a complaint against Yati Narsinghanand for the latter’s derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The delegation was led by AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and comprised MLAs of the party who met Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand. In the complaint, Owaisi demanded that the priest be booked under sections 196(1)(a)(b)(c), 299, 351, 352, 353(1)(b)(c), 353(2), 353(3) of BNS, and sections 66A, 66f, 67 of IT Act.

Addressing the media after filing a complaint with the Hyderabad commissioner CV Anand, Owaisi said that Narsinghanand has used derogatory, obnoxious language against Prophet Muhammad. “Narsinghanand was arrested earlier too for hate speech and his bail condition was that he won’t repeat such a language.” Hence, the AIMIM demanded cancellation of Narsinghanand’s bail and his arrest for violating conditions and making derogatory comments.

Earlier on Saturday, an FIR was registered by Nampally police against the Dasna Devi temple priest for his remark against Prophet Muhammad. The issue dates back to September 29, in a meeting at Lohiya Nagar in Ghaziabad Narsinghanand asked people to burn effigies of the Prophet during Dasara since then, several; complaints have been filed against him in various cities across the country, now including Hyderabad.

VIDEO | "I and AIMIM party MLAs, MLCs met Hyderabad Police Commissioner today and submitted a written representation demanding that Yati Narsinghanand, who is a priest at a temple in Dasna, Ghaziabad… in a video, Yati Narsinghanand has used derogatory, obnoxious language… pic.twitter.com/mcYaNKETLx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 5, 2024

“If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Muhammad,” said Yati in his speech. Videos of the speech went viral sparking outrage among Muslims.

Groups of young people filed complaints against the priest at the Falaknuma, Hussainialam, Madannapet, and Tappachabutra police stations.

At Tappachabutra, a group staged a demonstration on the road, submitting a complaint to the police demanding action against Yati Narsinghanand for repeatedly making alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

The police remained vigilant following the developments.