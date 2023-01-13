Hyderabad: AIMIM in election mode, Owaisi on ground since 3 days

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is getting into election mode. With party president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi inaugurating various developments valued at 122 crores rupees in the last three days in his constituency, the AIMIM has a slew of activities lined up in the coming days.

Asaduddin Owaisi was seen on the ground in his constituency for three consecutive days after a long time. The Hyderabad Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha is a national figure and with the AIMIM contesting elections in various states across the country, Asaduddin is a busy man these days.

Political observers point out that the AIMIM leadership got into election mode after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao started tours of different districts and is on an inauguration spree.

The AIMIM party has six MLAs in the Hyderabad parliament constituency who represent: Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Bahadurpura, Karwan, Yakutpura, and Bahadurpura. It has had one more MLA from the Nampally assembly seat

The developmental works inaugurated in the last three days were executed by various government departments like GHMC, HMWS&SB, QQSUDA and other agencies in Falaknuma, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Jahanuma, Bahadurpura, and other areas. A public meeting was also held on Thursday at Kishanbagh.

Prior to it, the AIMIM chief had inaugurated developmental works in Tolichowki and other areas of the Karwan assembly constituency.

The latest round of inaugurations in the Bahadurpura assembly constituency which was part of the Charminar assembly constituency before delimitation is an indication of to launch of the assembly elections campaign. Asaduddin Owaisi had represented as MLA from the Charminar assembly constituency before contesting and winning the MP elections.

Asaduddin Owaisi has a fondness for the areas falling in the old Charminar assembly constituency. He had personally initiated several developmental works in the once barren lands and rocky terrain of Bahadurpura, Kishanbagh, Nawab Sahabkunta, Teegalkunta, and Falaknuma, old-timers recall.