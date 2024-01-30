Hyderabad: AIMIM leader booked for assault on govt employee

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against a AIMIM leader at Madannapet police station for allegedly attacking an employee of TSSPDCL on Tuesday.

According to police, the local staff of TSSPDCL went to house of the AIMIM corporator Mehfarah at SRT colony Yakutpura to collect pending bill of close to one year when her brother Shafath Ali argued with them and allegedly attacked.

The TSSPDCL lineman cum bill collector Ramesh Babu lodged a complaint and a case under Section 323 and 427 IPC is booked. The police are investigating the case.

The TSSPDCL Unions have demanded that the police take action and arrest the accused, failing which they threatened of a statewide strike.