Hyderabad: Ex AIMIM leader Khaja Bilal rejoins Congress

Hyderabad: Former AIMIM leader and corporator Khaja Bilal who resigned from the party recently rejoined the Congress on Sunday, November 26, in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi.

Khaja Bilal had resigned from the AIMIM a fortnight ago.

In a video, he said, “I had demanded the AIMIM ticket from Goshamahal assembly constituency but AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi didn’t give it.” He explained that there are 80,000 Muslim voters in Goshamahal and AIMIM was not contesting from there for unknown reasons. “In a planned way Asaduddin Owaisi didn’t field a candidate. The AIMIM president should have fielded a candidate,” alleged Khaja Bilal.

Notably, two former corporators — Khaja Bilal and Mohd Ghouse — had earlier joined the Congress after ditching the AIMIM. However, the duo later went back to AIMIM.