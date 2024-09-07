Hyderabad: AIMIM presents Subhan Khan with Rs 51 k for heroic flood rescue

Hyderabad: Subhan Khan, the man who saved nine lives during recent floods in Telangana was honoured for his bravery by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday, September 7.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and other MLAs met Subhan at Darrus Salam and presented him with a cheque of Rs 51,000. Khan, a native of Mewat district of Haryana, rescued nine people during the floods in Khammam district.

A post on the AIMIM’s official X handle read, “Subhan Khan, a native of Mewat, Hayana who rescued nine persons amid floods was handed over a cheque of Rs 51,000 by the AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. Owaisi also requested Telangana chief minister and Khammam district collector to provide a 2 BHK flat and some compensation under the CM relief fund. It is to be noted that Khan is differently abled.”

Mewat, Haryana ke rahne waale Subhan Khan ne Telangana ke Khammam mein sailaab ki wajah se Prakashnagar bridge par phanse 9 afraad ki jaan bachaai thi. aaj Sadr-e-Majlis Barrister @asadowaisi ne Darussalam mein Subhan Khan se mulaqaat kar hausla-afzaai ki aur Majlis ki jaanib se… pic.twitter.com/4Gw76V36vs — AIMIM (@aimim_national) September 7, 2024

Owaisi further urged chief minister A Revanth Reddy and Khammam district collector to provide compensation to Khan from the Chief Minister Relief Fund as well as a 2BHK flat under the double bedroom housing scheme.

Khan drove a bulldozer into the Munneru River to rescue stranded people due to heavy rains. Khan was determined to save them even at the cost of his life. “If I die, it is one life, but if I return, I will save nine,” he had said.

The rains in Telangana have caused widespread flooding. Many areas across various districts are inundated.