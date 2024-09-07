Hyderabad: AIMIM presents Subhan Khan with Rs 51 k for heroic flood rescue

Hyderabad: Subhan Khan, the man who saved nine lives during recent floods in Telangana was honoured for his bravery by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday, September 7.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and other MLAs met Subhan at Darrus Salam and presented him with a cheque of Rs 51,000. Khan, a native of Mewat district of Haryana, rescued nine people during the floods in Khammam district.
A post on the AIMIM’s official X handle read, “Subhan Khan, a native of Mewat, Hayana who rescued nine persons amid floods was handed over a cheque of Rs 51,000 by the AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. Owaisi also requested Telangana chief minister and Khammam district collector to provide a 2 BHK flat and some compensation under the CM relief fund. It is to be noted that Khan is differently abled.”
Owaisi further urged chief minister A Revanth Reddy and Khammam district collector to provide compensation to Khan from the Chief Minister Relief Fund as well as a 2BHK flat under the double bedroom housing scheme.
Khan drove a bulldozer into the Munneru River to rescue stranded people due to heavy rains. Khan was determined to save them even at the cost of his life. “If I die, it is one life, but if I return, I will save nine,” he had said.
The rains in Telangana have caused widespread flooding. Many areas across various districts are inundated.