Watch: Amid heavy rains in Telangana, brave Subhan Khan risks life to save nine

Hyderabad: Amid heavy rains in Telangana, Haryana’s brave Subhan Khan risked his life to save nine people stranded due to floods.

The situation began when nine people stranded on the Prakash Nagar bridge over the Munneru River in Khammam district shared a video online, requesting the government to rescue them.

Although the government deployed a chopper, it could not reach them due to the adverse weather conditions.

Braveheart Subhan Khan takes action

When Subhan Khan learned of their plight, he decided to drive a bulldozer to their rescue amid heavy rains in Telangana.

Responding to warnings about the risks, he said, “If I die, it is one life, but if I return, I will save nine.”

Fortunately, Subhan Khan not only returned safely but also succeeded in rescuing the stranded nine people.

Following his bravery, he received praise from many, including BRS leader KTR, who wrote on his X handle, “Subhan Khan – Bulldozer. Man Not all heroes wear capes”

Rains in Telangana

The rains in Telangana have caused widespread flooding. Many areas across various districts are inundated.

The administration in 11 districts of Telangana remains on alert due to a heavy rain warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued on Tuesday.

The state government has put Adilabad, Jagityal, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Sangareddy, and Siddipet districts on alert.