Hyderabad: AIMIM worker held for harassing elderly woman, extortion bid

Hyderabad: The Madannapet police have arrested an AIMIM worker for allegedly insulting an elderly woman and trying to extort money to permit her to construct a house.

The 68-year-old woman, who resides in Madannapet, contacted the Hyderabad Police Commissioner via WhatsApp after Mansoor Ahmed, a local AIMIM worker, allegedly threatened and demanded money to allow her to construct her house.

On November 12, Mansoor Ahmed went to the woman’s house and started using abusive and vulgar language towards her. He also obstructed the ongoing construction work and demanded money from her to allow her to continue the construction work. That’s not all, Mansoor allegedly insulted her in front of everyone and threatened her with dire consequences.

Vexed with the harassment of the AIMIM worker, the woman had approached the Hyderabad police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya over his WhatsApp number with her grievance. According to the sources, the police commissioner made a discreet enquiry into the issue and directed the Madannapet police to take action against the person.

The Madannapet police on Thursday, November 16, registered a case under IPC section 384 (Extortion), 354 (Outraging modesty of a woman), 427 (mischief), 448 (house-trespass) and 504 (Intention breaking the public peace). “We have registered a case against Mansoor Ahmed and an investigation is underway,” said sub-inspector V P Saikanth of Madannapet police station.

The accused person was picked up this morning from his residence and detained.

Police Commissioner’s appeal

The Hyderabad police Commissioner earlier appealed to the public to approach him over his Whats app number 8712660001 in case of vulgar verbal abuse, threats, extortion, or related offences – they are urged to come forward and pass on information.

The Hyderabad Police Department guarantees swift legal proceedings, and we wish to assure potential informants that their identities will be treated with the strictest confidentiality. We urge the public to use only the mentioned mode of communication and refrain from making calls.

The Hyderabad Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety of its residents and the thorough investigation of all criminal activities. Together, with the community’s cooperation, we can work towards a safer and more secure Hyderabad.