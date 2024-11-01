Hyderabad air quality dips as pollution levels spike

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is currently experiencing a notable decline in air quality, with pollution levels reaching the ‘severe’ category.

Last night, a sudden spike in pollution in Hyderabad impacted the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Factors contributing to declining Hyderabad air quality

The city’s air quality dip can be attributed to multiple factors. The city’s rapid growth, increased vehicular movement, and expanding industrial activities contribute to the rising pollution in Hyderabad.

However, last night’s sharp AQI increase can be attributed largely to fireworks, which introduced a surge in pollutants into the atmosphere.

Over the past month, the air quality in Hyderabad has fluctuated significantly. On October 17, the city recorded its best AQI at 30, indicating ‘good’ air quality. However, this morning, Hyderabad reported an AQI of 171, a level classified as ‘poor’.

Certain neighborhoods in the city are more affected than others by this drop in air quality. The New Malakpet area currently reports the worst air quality in the city, with an AQI of 335 as of this morning, well within the ‘severe’ category.

In contrast, Shirdi Sai Nagar boasts the best air quality in Hyderabad, with an AQI of 101, still falling within the ‘poor’ category. This highlights that while some areas are less affected, no neighborhood in the city was experiencing ‘good’ or ‘moderate’ air quality this morning.

AQI levels amid rise in pollution in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s varying AQI levels underscore the disparity in pollution distribution across the city. Below are current AQI levels in various locations in the early morning today:

Locations AQI level Zoo Park 188 Hyderabad US Consulate 181 New Malakpet 335 Central University 207 Kokapet 121 Saidabad 218 KPHB Phase III 225 Somajiguda 179 Koti 146 Banjara Hills 142 Manikonda 126 Madhapur Village 118 Vittal Rao Nagar 108 Puppalguda 105 Shirdi Sai Nagar 101

The impact of poor air quality extends beyond environmental concerns and affects public health directly.

Given that individuals inhale approximately 14,000 liters of air daily, the presence of pollutants in the air can lead to various health issues.