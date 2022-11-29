Hyderabad: Air quality drops as pollution rises significantly

Zoo Park area recorded the worst AQI level of 162

Sameer Khan|   Published: 29th November 2022 12:59 pm IST
Hyderabad: In many parts of Hyderabad, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dipped to a ‘poor’ level as pollution in the city has increased significantly.

Currently, PM2.5 concentrations in the city reached 3.1 times above the WHO’s recommended limit.

Today, the Zoo Park area recorded the worst AQI level of 162 which is near to unhealthy level. Somajiguda, Central University, and Hyderabad US Consulate areas also recorded bad AQI levels i.e., 156, 155, and 155 respectively.

Except Madhapur Village, Puppalguda, and Shirdi Sai Nagar which recorded ‘Moderate’ levels, all other areas are seeing ‘poor’ quality of air.

AreasAQI level
Zoo Park162
Somajiguda156
Central University155
US Consulate in Hyderabad155
KPHB Phase III139
Saidabad132
Banjara Hill127
Koti112
New Malakpet110
Manikonda107
Vittal Rao Nagar107
Kokapet102
Madhapur Village97
Puppalguda89
Shirdi Sai Nagar84

Hyderabad’s air quality during lockdown

During the lockdown in Hyderabad, the air quality in the city improved significantly due to the drop in business activities and vehicular movement.

However, soon after the resumption of business activities and the increase in vehicular traffic after the lifting of the lockdown, Hyderabad’s air quality dropped as pollution increased significantly.

What is AQI?

Air quality plays a very important role in human’s life as a person on an average inhales around 14, 000 litres of air daily. Any presence of contaminants in the air will have negative effect on people’s health.

AQI reports the air quality of a particular area. There are six categories based on AQI value. They are as follows

  1. 0-50: Good
  2. 51–100: Moderate
  3. 101–200: Poor
  4. 201–300: Unhealthy
  5. 301–400: Severe
  6. 401–500: Hazardous

