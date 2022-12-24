Hyderabad: Airfares spike up ahead of winter vacations

Hyderabad: A surge in airfare has been observed as people gear up to celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones this year-end.

The ticket prices for flights are at an all-time high with almost twice the usual airfare after a sudden rush to travel out of the city to celebrate the new year and Christmas.

Most of the tickets for popular destinations like Goa, Dubai, Chennai, and Mumbai and pilgrim places like Tirupati cost over Rs 10,000 for just one way with several flying full capacity.

A ticket for Hyderabad to Goa on MakeMyTrip costs around Rs 10357, at base price, as compared to Rs 5525 in January, which is nearly twice the amount.

The base price of a one-way ticket to Dubai is Rs 26856 compared to Rs 19206 on January 1 and Rs 11499 by the end of January. While the base price of tickets to Mumbai has gone up to about Rs 9097 and will drop down to Rs 5527 by January 2.

Ticket prices from Hyderabad to Tirupati start at Rs 12,457 during Christmas and Rs 8767 on New Year, compared to a base fare of up to Rs 4000 on normal days.

However, citizens without hesitation are booking trips while few postpone their vacations following the surge.