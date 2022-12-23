Hyderabad: Inorbit Mall decks up for Christmas celebrations

Hyderabad: Festive season is around the corner and many of us are excited about celebrating Christmas and new year. Whether we’re gathering with loved ones, decorating our homes, or enjoying festive activities and events, there are so many ways to embrace the joy and magic of the holiday season.

As Christmas Day is celebrated across the globe with pomp and gaiety, Hyderabadis also have full fun on the day. People are seen doing cultural activities, singing in Churches and workplaces etc,.

Various Churches, NGOs, missionary organisations, hotels and restaurants, farmhouses and villas, and shopping malls have started organising theme-based fetes this year too.

The organisers had started preparations a week ago across Hyderabad. The city’s most popular shopping mall,” Inorbit Mall’ is offering its customers a lot of fun activities to do. The management of the mall had already decorated the space and people have started visiting the place for celebrating the joyous festival of Christmas with enthusiasm and gusto.

The official Instagram account of the shopping mall shared a post that reads, ”Jingle bells..jingle bells…

Christmas came early for all the tiny one’s at Inorbit mall, Cyberabad! Come by & embrace the festive spirit with tons of Christmas activities continuing this week. Experience a weekend full of games and activities”. It further reads, “Have a merry time with you friends and your loved ones doing loads of activities including

Santa Meet & Greet – Giveaway

Photobooth Pod – Custom Print Giveaway

Engagement Activities

Christmas theme headbands – Giveaway

Festive hand painted tattoos

Festive Portraits – Giveaway

Make Your Own Magnet – Giveaway”

Watch the video on Instagram to have glimpses of the mall which is decked up with a Christmas theme. People are seen shopping from their favourite stores, having special food, and clicking photographs near Christmas trees while donning Santa Clues costumes.

The mall offers various freebie activities so that customers can have full fun. This means you can experience Colouring (Magnet craft ), Tattoo Art, Portrait Sketching ( Caricature), and wear Santa Claus costumes for free at Inorbit mall this Christmas.

Here are some more videos.

So, make your weekend merrier by visiting the mall and having fun. Wishing you a very very happy Christmas!