Hyderabad Airport clinches top honor at ACREX Hall of Fame National Awards

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) won the ACREX Hall of Fame National Level Awards competition held in New Delhi recently. Competing in the commercial building category for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, GHIAL emerged as the winner, surpassing India’s top corporate offices and buildings.

The ACREX Hall of Fame Awards evaluated by a distinguished jury of scientists, architects, and technocrats, recognizes organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.

Hyderabad Airport is an ACI Level 4+ carbon accredited airport, with a commitment to achieve Net zero by 2030. GHIAL became the first airport to be rated “National Energy Leader” 5 times, “Excellent Energy Efficiency Unit”– 9 times by CII, and won the ACI green airport award 6 times.