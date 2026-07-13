Hyderabad airport denies bomb threat reports as fake

Hyderabad: Authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad have rejected as false a wave of unconfirmed reports claiming a bomb threat had triggered an emergency security response for a Riyadh-Hyderabad flight late on Sunday night, July 12.

“There was no bomb threat. There are false reports,” an RGIA official told Saisat.com, dismissing the claims doing the rounds since Sunday night.

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What the reports claimed

The unconfirmed reports had said airport authorities received an email alleging that a Riyadh-Hyderabad flight was carrying an explosive device, following which security personnel activated emergency protocols.

According to these reports, the aircraft landed safely, passengers were deboarded and the flight was searched by a bomb disposal squad and other security personnel, with nothing suspicious found.

The RGIA official, however, maintained that no such threat had reached the airport and that the reports of an email and a subsequent security operation were inaccurate.