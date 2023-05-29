Hyderabad airport diaries: Samantha, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi spotted

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International airport (RGIA) has transformed into a regular hotspot for celebrity sightings. The latest entries in the airport diaries captured the attention of fans as they spotted beloved Tollywood actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jr NTR, and Chiranjeevi amidst the bustling terminal at RGIA.

These stars, known for their undeniable star power and bold appeal, drew huge crowd of fans eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite idols. With frequent appearances by celebrities, the airport has evolved into a vibrant hub of excitement and anticipation.

Samantha, known for her versatility and elegance, wowed fans at the airport with her radiant presence. Her elegant, impeccable fashion sense drew admiration from everyone. She is currently busy shooting her two most awaited upcoming projects Kushi and Citadel India.

Jr NTR, on the other hand, displayed his charismatic persona, enthralling fans with his exceptional talent and charm. On May 29, he, along with his family members, were spotted at the Hyderabad airport. They jetted off to an undisclosed location for their summer vacation.

Chiranjeevi, a legendary figure in the Telugu film industry, created an extravagant atmosphere as fans flocked to see the megastar. He got clicked at Hyderabad airport, on Saturday morning. The megastar returned to Hyderabad after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Bholaa Shankar. He shot for the film in Switzerland with Tamannaah Bhatia and the team.