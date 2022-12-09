Hyderabad Airport inaugurates new hall for international arrivals

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport operationalised its new international arrival hall spread across a 12,715 sqm area with an indoor landscape, water bodies, and designed feature walls.



The new hall is equipped with two sets of elevators, escalators and staircases leading from the existing immigration zone to the new baggage reclaim hall, to ease the flow of passengers and integrated with the existing and new buildings.

The newly built baggage reclaim hall houses five baggage reclaim belts with dual feeds and 10 in-line screening machines to improve the baggage delivery time.

For the guests of the passengers, arriving at the Hyderabad Airport, a new meter-greeter space spread across 3500 sqm, outside the hall, has also been added.

According to a press release, a new walk-through duty-free space with leading global brands and products will further enrich the passenger experience like never before.