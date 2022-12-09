Eminent cardiologist Dr Sudhir Naik receives Lifetime Achievement Award from CSI

Eminent cardiologist Dr. Sudhir Naik received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cardiological Society of India (CSI). This award was presented in Chennai on the 8th of December at the inaugural of the 74th Annual CSI conference.

Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu, Dr. P. S. Banerjee, President CSI and other office bearers and dignitaries were present at the function.

Dr. Naik was the first DM qualified cardiologist in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Having trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, he established the cardiology departments at Osmania and Gandhi hospitals in Hyderabad. He was a WHO fellow in Sweden, Denmark, Russia and the UK.

He has conducted several important research programs for the WHO and for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and led the State component of the National Program for Prevention of Cardiac Disease. He has trained generations of cardiologists in the country and was on the National Board of Examinations where he was involved in formulating the cardiology curriculum.

Dr Sudhir Naik is a senior consultant cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills Hyderabad, Adjunct Professor of Cardiology at AHERF and an expert member of several ethics committees.

He is a pillar of society and continues to strive for social, medical, and educational outreach.