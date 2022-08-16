Hyderabad Airport initiates digital processing of passengers

Hyderabad: As part of the Centre’s Digi Yatra program, the Hyderabad airport on August 18 will roll out the Digital processing of passengers as a proof of concept.

With DigiYatra, passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at select checkpoints including Departure Domestic Entry Gate 3 and at the Security Hold Area (SHA) in the passenger terminal building.

DigiYatra Technical team has developed an exclusive mobile app for enrollment. The passengers are requested to download the app to avail services offered by the DigiYatra program. The app was launched on August 15 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The beta version of the DigiYatra app is currently available at Playstore (for Android platform). The same app will be available at App Store (for IOS platform) in some time.

Speaking about the launch of the Digi Yatra initiative, CEO-GHIAL Pradeep Panicker said, “The Digiyatra initiative envisages airline travelers, a speedy, hassle-free, digitally unified air travel experience across all stages of the journey. It is a milestone in the history of Indian aviation, and we are proud to be chosen as one of the airports for a proof of concept for Digi Yatra by the Government of India.”

“GHIAL had earlier initiated face recognition trials which received wide acclaim across the airport ecosystem. This technology will enable passengers paperless travel, and they will be able to use a face scan as a boarding pass,” he added.

The following are the advantages of Digi Yatra it allows seamless navigation through the airport using digital guidance systems, and real-time notifications about congestion and delays to have greater visibility on the next step of the journey. Also, book in-flight services and destination-based offerings will be accessible digitally.

Apart from these, enhanced security at Indian airports using “DigiYatra ID” with real-time Biometrics will be used.