Hyderabad airport is the ‘best airport in the use of technology’

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s GMR International Airport has won the ‘Best Airport in the use of Technology’ at the 14th International Annual Conference cum Awards – Civil Aviation 2023.

The airport has been at the forefront of deploying innovative technology solutions to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency while ensuring robust security and the award is a recognition of the feat, said a press note.

The first-ever integrated and centralized Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC), E-Boarding solution, Express Check-in, camera-based contactless terminal entry, Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), IoT-based SMART Trolley management, AI-based passenger flow management, Contactless CUSS (Common Use Self Service), Virtual Customer Information Desk, Contactless F&B ordering through HOI airport App, Contactless Elevator control system, Cloud-based Irrigation system, FasTag Car parking were a few among several technologies adopted by the airport.