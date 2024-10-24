Hyderabad airport issues advisory to flyers ahead of Deepawali

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad released an advisory on Thursday, October 24, notifying its flyers to arrive at the airport ahead of the long weekend of Deepwali festivities.

The airport expects a surge of travellers, flying in and out of the city during the coming days, with Deepawali set to be celebrated on October 31. Increased travellers would lead to longer queues at check-in and luggage counters, making the boarding process take more time.

The RGIA also warned the travellers of an expected shortage in the availability of cabs and advised flyers to plan accordingly.

This festive season, let’s travel with ease and joy!



Arrive early at #RGIAirport, Hyderabad, to beat the rush and ensure a seamless journey. With the long weekend ahead, cab shortages may arise, so your planning will make all the difference. Explore our various commute… pic.twitter.com/YvVyZWblXc — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) October 24, 2024

Airfare from Hyderabad airport during Deepawali spike

While offering increased connectivity, the prices of the flights from Hyderabad to other Indian cities are hiked steeply, with tickets to many cities doubling than normal average.

While the flights from Hyderabad airport to Nagpur are priced at Rs 4,400, it now starts between Rs 10,510 and Rs 8,607 during the Deepawali weekend. Similarly, fares to Chandigarh have jumped from Rs 6576 to Rs 11,416 for the flights for Friday, October 25. Flights to Lucknow start at 14,496 for Friday, while it is normally priced around Rs 5114.

Other Indian cities, including Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Varanasi, and Amritsar, among others, also have risen for the weekend.

List of direct flights from Hyderabad to various cities

Here is a list of top destinations in India with direct flights from Hyderabad Airport, according to MakeMyTrip, a popular online travel company:

Also Read Airfares for direct flights from Hyderabad Airport soar

Chennai Goa Bangalore Tirupati Vijayawada Mumbai Pune Rajahmundry Coimbatore Cochin Visakhapatnam Vadodara Delhi Ahmedabad Kolkata

The RGIA is one of the busiest airports in the country and recorded its highest footfall of over 2.3 million passengers in May 2024. May 4 was the busiest day for RGIA, with the airport handling its highest-ever single-day air traffic movements of 548.