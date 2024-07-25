Hyderabad Airport issues monsoon travel advisory

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has released a monsoon travel advisory, urging passengers to stay updated on weather conditions and plan their travel accordingly.

Passengers are recommended to check weather forecasts and explore alternative transportation options due to potential rain-related disruptions. It’s advisable to allow extra time for journeys to and from the Hyderabad airport, as delays may occur during the monsoon season.

The Mumbai airport cancelled several flights today as heavy rains hit the city. At least four flights to Hyderabad airport were delayed and one was cancelled amid poor weather conditions.

Travellers can choose from various transportation options, including radio taxis, car rentals, app-based cabs, prepaid taxis, She Cabs, and the Pushpak Airport Liner.

RGIA Hyderabad airport to boose cab services

To tackle the shortage of app-based cabs and high-demand vehicles during peak hours, the management of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Hyderabad Airport has collaborated with various cab operators to create solutions that benefit both passengers and drivers.

Key initiatives include securing additional cabs from more service providers and working with Ola and Uber to waive cancellation fees for passengers.

Additional Passenger Service Associates have been deployed to help with transport-related questions, and a new help desk is now available.

Additionally, the TGSRTC Pushpak boarding point has been moved to minimize the walking distance for bus passengers. “We are also working on displaying real-time cab availability in the arrivals area to help passengers select their preferred transportation,” an airport spokesperson said.