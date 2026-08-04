Hyderabad Airport joins Emirates SkyCargo freighter network

The corridor will provide direct access between Taipei's electronics and semiconductor ecosystem and Hyderabad's life sciences, pharmaceutical, and emerging technology sectors.

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Emirates SkyCargo Boeing 777-300ER freighter parked on the tarmac at sunrise/sunset.
Representational image

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Tuesday, August 4, welcomed the successful commencement of Emirates SkyCargo’s Boeing 777 Freighter service connecting Taipei–Hyderabad–Dubai.

The new service will enhance trade connectivity between East Asia, India and the Middle East and allow seamless movement of high-value and time-sensitive shipments like pharmaceuticals, life sciences products, electronics, semiconductors, perishables and express cargo.

The corridor will provide direct access between Taipei’s electronics and semiconductor ecosystem and Hyderabad’s life sciences, pharmaceutical, and emerging technology sectors. At the same time, Dubai will enable seamless onward connectivity to over 145 destinations worldwide.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking on the development, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, Kadhir Kadhiravan, said, “By strengthening the connectivity between major technology and manufacturing hubs, the route offers a secure, reliable, and time-sensitive logistics solution for critical digital infrastructure cargo, further reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as a preferred gateway for technology-driven supply chains.”

The addition of Emirates SkyCargo’s Boeing 777 Freighter complements Hyderabad Airport cargo’s robust international cargo network, which includes direct long-haul freighter services operated by Lufthansa Cargo, Turkish Cargo, Qatar Cargo, and Ethiopian Cargo, connecting the city to major global logistics hubs such as Frankfurt, Istanbul, Doha, and Addis Ababa.

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