Hyderabad airport metro: Rs 5,600 Cr worth tenders invited

Hyderabad: Metro rail authorities here have invited global tenders have been invited for selection of an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the metro line project. The works for which tenders have been called take to be taken up at a cost of Rs 5,688 crores.

NVS Reddy, MD of Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited on Tuesday said that a comprehensive open tender with an estimated contract value of Rs.5,688 crore has been issued for the design and construction of all the civil structures including elevated viaduct, underground structures, stations, track works, electrical and mechanical works, supply and commissioning of rolling stock (train sets), electric traction and power supply, signaling, telecommunications and train control systems, automatic fare collection (AFC) gates etc.

In a press statement, NVS Reddy said that that most of the preliminary works like survey, peg marking, alignment fixation etc., have been completed and soil testing is “in full swing”. The 31 kilometre (Km) corridor between Raidurg metro station and Airport terminal station will have an elevated portion of 29.3 km and underground portion of 1.7 Km.

The MD of HAML said that as per the updated survey and alignment fixation, the airport metro line will have nine stations including one underground metro station adjacent to the airport terminal. “In view of the large scale development of commercial and residential sky scrapers along the airport metro line and the Chief Minister Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of facilitating cost effective accommodation on the outskirts and reverse commute to work places in the city by Airport Metro line, provision has also been kept for construction of four additional stations in future,” the release stated.

The last date for bid submission of tenders is July 5, 2023 and the voluminous tender documents will be uploaded on the Telangana government’s e-portal https://tender.telangana.gov.in which can be accessed by the potential bidders.