Hyderabad airport named world’s 4th most family-friendly

The airport is one of only two Indian airports to make the list which evaluated more than 140 airports worldwide.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Image shows the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has been ranked the world’s fourth most family-friendly airport, according to a new global ranking by the UK-based travel platform AttractionTickets.com, as announced by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on Sunday, July 12.

The airport is one of only two Indian airports to make the list in AttractionTickets.com’s Happiest Airports Ranking, which evaluated more than 140 airports worldwide. Hyderabad airport scored 18.5 out of 20 on the index.

The ranking assessed airports across nine family-centric parameters, including Google review ratings, children’s play areas, family security lanes, baby-changing facilities, stroller services, rest and sleep zones, Wi-Fi quality, airport size, and support for neurodivergent passengers. The rankings were compiled from data analysis conducted in May 2026.

Subhan Bakery

Kadhir Kadhiravan, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said the recognition reflects the airport’s commitment to inclusive and thoughtful passenger design.

“Being ranked among the world’s most family-friendly airports is a proud milestone for Hyderabad Airport. This recognition reflects our continued commitment to designing a passenger experience that is inclusive, thoughtful, and responsive to the evolving needs of modern travellers. From child-friendly facilities to personalised assistance for families, every element is designed to make travel smoother, more comfortable, and memorable,” Kadhiravan said.

Hyderabad airport offers a range of family-oriented facilities, including dedicated kids’ play areas, family rooms, baby care rooms across terminal levels, complimentary baby strollers, and trained passenger service associates assisting families through their journey. The airport also provides therapy dogs, a yoga room, a range of food and beverage options, and family-friendly retail outlets.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

GHIAL said the global recognition positions Hyderabad airport as a benchmark for next-generation passenger experience, combining intelligent infrastructure, intuitive service design, and empathetic human touchpoints.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button