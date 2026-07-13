Hyderabad airport named world’s 4th most family-friendly

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has been ranked the world’s fourth most family-friendly airport, according to a new global ranking by the UK-based travel platform AttractionTickets.com, as announced by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on Sunday, July 12.

The airport is one of only two Indian airports to make the list in AttractionTickets.com’s Happiest Airports Ranking, which evaluated more than 140 airports worldwide. Hyderabad airport scored 18.5 out of 20 on the index.

The ranking assessed airports across nine family-centric parameters, including Google review ratings, children’s play areas, family security lanes, baby-changing facilities, stroller services, rest and sleep zones, Wi-Fi quality, airport size, and support for neurodivergent passengers. The rankings were compiled from data analysis conducted in May 2026.

Kadhir Kadhiravan, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said the recognition reflects the airport’s commitment to inclusive and thoughtful passenger design.

“Being ranked among the world’s most family-friendly airports is a proud milestone for Hyderabad Airport. This recognition reflects our continued commitment to designing a passenger experience that is inclusive, thoughtful, and responsive to the evolving needs of modern travellers. From child-friendly facilities to personalised assistance for families, every element is designed to make travel smoother, more comfortable, and memorable,” Kadhiravan said.

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Hyderabad airport offers a range of family-oriented facilities, including dedicated kids’ play areas, family rooms, baby care rooms across terminal levels, complimentary baby strollers, and trained passenger service associates assisting families through their journey. The airport also provides therapy dogs, a yoga room, a range of food and beverage options, and family-friendly retail outlets.

GHIAL said the global recognition positions Hyderabad airport as a benchmark for next-generation passenger experience, combining intelligent infrastructure, intuitive service design, and empathetic human touchpoints.