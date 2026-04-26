Hyderabad Airport passenger held with foreign currency worth Rs 31 L

Three days ago, the CISF apprehended another passenger with foreign currency worth Rs 9.62 lakh from his luggage.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th April 2026 7:08 pm IST
Seized US dollar bundles displayed on a table at Hyderabad Airport security.

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in yet another seizure, arrested an international passenger at the Hyderabad Airport carrying foreign currency worth Rs 31 lakh.

The passenger was travelling to Kuala Lumpur. The CISF team grew suspicious upon noticing the passenger’s body when his baggage was subjected to X-BIS screening, a press release stated.

Upon examination, officials found the counterfeit currency. The passenger was handed over to Customs Department officials for further investigation.

Subhan Bakery

Three days ago, the CISF apprehended another passenger with foreign currency worth Rs 9.62 lakh from his luggage.

The accused was flying to Dubai when he was apprehended.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th April 2026 7:08 pm IST

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