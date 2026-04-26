Hyderabad Airport passenger held with foreign currency worth Rs 31 L

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in yet another seizure, arrested an international passenger at the Hyderabad Airport carrying foreign currency worth Rs 31 lakh.

The passenger was travelling to Kuala Lumpur. The CISF team grew suspicious upon noticing the passenger’s body when his baggage was subjected to X-BIS screening, a press release stated.

Upon examination, officials found the counterfeit currency. The passenger was handed over to Customs Department officials for further investigation.

Three days ago, the CISF apprehended another passenger with foreign currency worth Rs 9.62 lakh from his luggage.

Also Read Foreign currency worth Rs 9.62L seized from passenger at Hyderabad airport

The accused was flying to Dubai when he was apprehended.