Hyderabad: Airport police foils woman’s suicide bid

Hyderabad: Police alongside the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and bystanders stopped a young woman in her attempt to jump off a railing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport’s departure terminal.

According to the airport police, the woman was engaged in an argument with a male friend who was present with her at the time.

“The woman left for Bengaluru after the police stopped her attempt to kill herself,” R Srinivas, Station House Officer (SHO) of RGI Airport police station told Siasat.com.

A Bengaluru based #woman tried to jump off the railing near Departures service road at @RGIAHyd, rescued by @CISFHQrs QRT, airport staff with help of other passengers. She was travelling to #Bengaluru from #Hyderabad@DeccanChronicle @oratorgreat @BLRAirport pic.twitter.com/FrdCmAjhSq — Pinto Deepak (@PintodeepakD) June 10, 2023

A video of her trying to get over the railing to attempt suicide before the personnel and bystanders came to her rescue has since gone viral.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)