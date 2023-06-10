Hyderabad: Airport police foils woman’s suicide bid

According to the airport police, the woman was engaged in an argument with a male friend who was present with her at the time.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 10th June 2023 4:19 pm IST
Security personnel try to pull up a woman who tried to kill herself at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad (Photo: Screengrab)

Hyderabad: Police alongside the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and bystanders stopped a young woman in her attempt to jump off a railing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport’s departure terminal.

“The woman left for Bengaluru after the police stopped her attempt to kill herself,” R Srinivas, Station House Officer (SHO) of RGI Airport police station told Siasat.com.

A video of her trying to get over the railing to attempt suicide before the personnel and bystanders came to her rescue has since gone viral.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)

