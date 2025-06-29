Hyderabad airport ranked among world’s fastest growing aviation hubs

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) which is famously known as Hyderabad airport has emerged as one of the fastest-growing airports globally.

It secured fourth position in recent aviation rankings. The achievement highlights the rapid expansion of the airport.

Rise in passenger capacity

According to recent global aviation data, Hyderabad recorded 25.6 percent year-on-year increase in scheduled seats between May 2024 and May 2025.

During May 2025, the airport handled more than 1.66 million seats. The growth has surpassed that of numerous international competitors.

The ranking shows RGIA’s successful expansion of both domestic routes and international connections.

Direct flights from Hyderabad airport

Meanwhile, the list of direct flights from Hyderabad airport is set to expand as efforts are underway to establish direct flight connectivity between the city and Japan’s Kitakyushu.

Currently, the following is the list of direct flights from the city to various international airports across the world:

Dubai, UAE Muscat, Oman Doha, Qatar Abu Dhabi, UAE Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Singapore Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Dammam, Saudi Arabia Sharjah, UAE Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Kuwait Colombo, Sri Lanka Bahrain London, UK Dhaka, Bangladesh Hong Kong Frankfurt, Germany Bangkok, Thailand Male, Maldives Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

In the 2024-25 fiscal year, Dubai emerged as the top international destination among the list of cities connected by direct flights from Hyderabad airport, with 93,000 monthly passengers. It is followed by Doha (42,000), Abu Dhabi (38,000), Jeddah (31,000), and Singapore (31,000).