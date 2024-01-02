Hyderabad airport ranks second globally for on-time performance

Hyderabad: The airports in Hyderabad and Bengaluru are placed second and third respectively among the top ten global airports in terms of operational performance and timeliness, according to a report released on Tuesday, January 2.

In the 2023 On-Time Performance (OTP) Review prepared by aviation analytics firm Cirium, there are a total of three Indian airports—Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata—and one Indian carrier—Indigo.

With an OTP of 84.42 percent, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is in the second spot in the global airports as well as large airports categories. Kempegowda International Airport is in the third position in both segments with an OTP of 84.08 percent, Cirium said.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in the US has topped both lists with an OTP of 84.44 percent.

In the medium airports category, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport in Kolkata is ranked ninth with an OTP of 83.91 percent.

The medium airports category is topped by Osaka International Airport in Japan, with an OTP of 90.71 percent.

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has an OTP of 82.12 percent. It is ranked eighth in the low-cost carriers category and is in the fourth spot in the Asia-Pacific segment.

The low-cost carriers segment is topped by South Africa’s Safair with an OTP of 92.36 percent.

In the Asia Pacific category, Japan’s All Nippon Airways is at the top with an OTP of 82.75 percent, followed by Japan Airlines (82.58 percent) and Thai AirAsia (82.52 percent) at the second and third places, respectively.

An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival. For an airport, it is defined as departing within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure, as per Cirium.

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing civil aviation markets, with rising air passenger traffic and more airports also coming up.

In a release, Cirium said the position of the most on-time global airline went to Avianca Airlines, based in Bogota, Columbia.

There are no Indian carriers in the global category.

A global airport is one with 25–40 million seats and actual gate departure coverage of 80 percent or better. Also, such an airport must serve at least three regions, including its own region.

Similar are the parameters for the large airport category.

Medium airports are those with 15–25 million seats and an actual gate departure coverage of 80 percent or more.