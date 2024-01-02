Swiggy delivers over 4.8 lakh biryanis on NYE, 1/4th in Hyderabad

Nearly one out of four Biryani orders were placed in Hyderabad, as per sources

Swiggy delivers over 4.8 Lakh biryanis on New year's Eve
Hyderabad: With 1,244 biryanis ordered per minute, Swiggy delivered over 4.8 lakh biryanis on New Year’s Eve. Nearly one out of four Biryani orders were placed in Hyderabad, as per sources.

The online delivery platform revealed that Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai were the top three cities craving Biryani.

Additionally, Swiggy Instamart, a platform for ordering groceries and home essentials, did 1.6x more orders per minute, surpassing the previous high record witnessed during the 2023 Men’s World Cup finals on November 19.

Rohit Kapoor, the CEO of Swiggy, expressed joy through a selfie post with the employees on X, tagging, “NYE ’24 broke all records across Swiggy Food and Instamart! With the team at the stroke of midnight – could not be happier!”

