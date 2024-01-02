Video: Congress MLA ‘misbehaves’ with woman at NYE event

Published: 2nd January 2024 3:36 pm IST
Video: Congress MLA accused of misbehaving with woman amid NY's celebrations
Video: Congress MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana accused of misbehaving with woman amid NY's celebrations

Hyderabad: Manakondur Congress MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana has been accused of misbehaving with a woman amid New Year celebrations alongside Telangana BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

In videos that surfaced on social media, the MLA is seen attempting to smear a woman’s face with cake, amid New Year’s Eve celebrations. In another video, Kavvampally Satyanarayana is seen insisting the woman join the celebratory dance, as he holds her hand and forces her to join the group of dancing men.

The videos have drawn the ire of netizens, who have criticised the MLA over his behaviour.

Kavvampally Satyanarayana won the Manakondur Assembly seat falls under the Karimnagar distinct and and is an SC-reserved constituency of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Here are a few reactions

