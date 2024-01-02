Video: Congress MLA ‘misbehaves’ with woman at NYE event

Hyderabad: Manakondur Congress MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana has been accused of misbehaving with a woman amid New Year celebrations alongside Telangana BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

In videos that surfaced on social media, the MLA is seen attempting to smear a woman’s face with cake, amid New Year’s Eve celebrations. In another video, Kavvampally Satyanarayana is seen insisting the woman join the celebratory dance, as he holds her hand and forces her to join the group of dancing men.

The videos have drawn the ire of netizens, who have criticised the MLA over his behaviour.

Kavvampally Satyanarayana won the Manakondur Assembly seat falls under the Karimnagar distinct and and is an SC-reserved constituency of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Here are a few reactions

Shameless, disgusting ..✋



If this is the respect and dignity @INCIndia showing towards their Women cader how the Women will come forward into politics.⁉️



Is Women reservation a mere Tamasha in your party @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi .❓❓



Ru going to take any action towards… https://t.co/p6ebrSxbyw — ARPITHA PRAKASH (@ARPITHABRS) January 2, 2024

This is unbelievable.Disgusting.

Downright humiliating. It is not acceptable and should not be defended in any circumstances by anyone. @NCWIndia #Telangana #RahulGandhi #NarendraModi https://t.co/CjHPIsxou3 — Sumway Politico (@SumwayP) January 2, 2024

#Telangana: Why will women want to be in Politics, leave aside 30% reservation.



Shame on Manakondur Congress MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana for going too forward in the celebration.



The lady was visibly uncomfortable, & happened in the presence of minister @PonnamLoksabha. pic.twitter.com/6M8LmZ3ipm — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) January 2, 2024