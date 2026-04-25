Hyderabad airport receives another bomb threat email

Passengers at the Hyderabad airport reported anxiety as security personnel intensified checks, conducted baggage screenings, and restricted access to certain areas as part of precautionary measures.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 25th April 2026 1:49 pm IST
Hyderabad Airport
Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: A bomb threat email triggered panic at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Saturday, April 25, prompting an immediate high alert and extensive security checks across the terminal.

According to local reports, the email claimed that explosive devices had been planted inside the airport premises. Following the alert, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), along with local police, launched a comprehensive anti-sabotage operation.

Passengers at the Hyderabad airport reported anxiety as security personnel intensified checks, conducted baggage screenings, and restricted access to certain areas as part of precautionary measures. Despite the scare, airport operations continued, though under heightened surveillance.

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Officials confirmed that a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened to assess the seriousness of the threat, in line with standard security protocols followed at major airports.

A thorough inspection of the airport premises, including terminals and surrounding areas, was carried out using bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs. Authorities have not reported finding any suspicious objects so far, and further verification is ongoing.

Hoax threats raise concern across INDIA

Authorities said that such threat emails have been increasingly reported across INDIA in recent months, targeting airports, schools, and public institutions. Most of these incidents have later been declared hoaxes, though they continue to cause disruption and panic.

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Officials are working to trace the origin of the email sent to the Hyderabad airport and identify those responsible for the threat. Cases are expected to be registered under relevant sections for creating public alarm and misuse of communication channels.

Passengers were urged to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel as checks continue, while officials assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure safety at the Hyderabad airport.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 25th April 2026 1:49 pm IST

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