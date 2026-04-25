Hyderabad: GHMC conducts anti encroachment drive at SR Nagar

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, April 25, conducted an anti-encroachment drive to clear footpaths in SR Nagar.

The drive was aimed at making footpaths accessible for pedestrians and reducing traffic congestion in the area. The drive was carried out amid police presence, videos shared on social media showed police personnel asking commuters to move their vehicle as JCB’s waited to demolish the encroachments.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, April 25, conducted an anti-encroachment drive to clear footpaths in SR Nagar.



The drive was aimed at making footpaths accessible for pedestrians and reducing traffic congestion in the area. The drive was carried… pic.twitter.com/MmaO7qsvM7 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 25, 2026

The GHMC staff were seen removing debris from make shift shops during the drive. A JCB was used to remove fencing from a malgi while people watched the demolition.

Previous incident

The GHMC has been conducting the anti encroachment drive across Hyderabad regularly. On April 18, the civic body conducted a an anti encroachment drive in its various zones.

It deployed earth movers across the zones at Chatrinaka junction, Aramgarh area, Mehdipatnam and Gudimalkapur areas, Kachiguda junction, Maheshwari-Parameshwari theatre, Sultan Bazar, near Andhra Bank Signal (Sultan Bazar), Gandhi Hospital and Padmarao Nagar.