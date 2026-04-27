Hyderabad airport receives second bomb threat in a week

After thorough inspections, officials confirmed that no explosives or suspicious objects were found, establishing that the threat was fake.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 27th April 2026 4:43 pm IST|   Updated: 27th April 2026 5:39 pm IST
Air Asia flight at the Hyderabad Airport
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Hyderabad: A bomb threat was reported at the second terminal of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Monday, April 27, triggering a brief security scare before being declared a hoax.

Airport authorities received a threatening email, following which security agencies were immediately alerted. Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), along with the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, carried out intensive checks across the terminal premises.

After thorough inspections, officials confirmed that no explosives or suspicious objects were found, establishing that the threat was fake.

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Cybercrime probe underway

The RGIA police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email. Efforts are on to identify the sender by tracking the IP address and other digital footprints.

Officials said that although heightened security measures were in place during the checks, flight operations remained largely unaffected and continued as scheduled.

Repeated hoax threats at Hyderabad airport raise concern

The latest incident comes just days after a similar bomb threat email caused panic at the airport. In that case, too, security agencies conducted extensive checks and found no suspicious objects, while passengers reported anxiety due to intensified screening and restricted access in parts of the terminal.

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Officials say such hoax threats have been increasingly reported across India in recent months, often targeting airports and public institutions, prompting strict security responses despite eventually being declared false alarms.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 27th April 2026 4:43 pm IST|   Updated: 27th April 2026 5:39 pm IST

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