Hyderabad Airport’s advisory for citizens ahead of long weekend

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in the city has issued a traffic advisory for air passengers amid two festivals, Ganesh Visarjan and Eid Milad-un-Nabi being celebrated on Thursday, September 28.

Anticipating a festive fervour and a long weekend ahead, the airport authorities are taking measures to ensure smooth passenger movement to and from the airport.

Meanwhile, RGIA has urged people to plan their commute accordingly as there is a surge expected in passenger traffic due to the convergence of these two important events.

The influx of travellers is expected to lead to longer wait times for transportation services at the airport both to and fro ways.

However, to mitigate these potential inconveniences, the airport asked passengers to make use of a wide range of transportation available to reach their destinations on time.