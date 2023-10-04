Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi to inaugurate educational campus in Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: A grand inaugural awaits the multi-storeyed Fatima Owaisi Educational Campus KG to PG located at Bandlaguda on Thursday, October 4, the school cum college is being funded by the Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust of the AIMIM floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA, Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The structure was constructed on the lines of any swanky school building on a 2 lakh square feet area with playgrounds, well-furnished classrooms, expensive furniture and other amenities.

The AIMIM party leaders are trying to make the most of the event. A mega roadshow has been planned from Royal Sea Hotel to the campus covering a distance of three kilometres.

The party cadre is setting up welcome stages on the roadside leading to the venue. Cutouts, party flags, and arches will be put up all along.

Fatima #Owaisi KG to PG campus … school in bandlaguda , #Hyderabad … Far better then Delhi's schools #Telangana pic.twitter.com/Ecfl9coNqH — Sadik Khan (@Mr_sadik008) July 27, 2022

The social media teams of the AIMIM party are creating and circulating numerous videos akin to curtain raisers of the mega event.

The speakers talk about the education campus and about the vision and plans of Akbaruddin Owaisi. To make it an extraordinary program, a laser show and firework display event are planned at the venue.

Political observers say the AIMIM party, particularly the cadre and leaders of the Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency, are viewing the inauguration as the beginning of the campaign for upcoming state elections.

Akbaruddin Owaisi constructed 14 buildings where educational institutions are functioning in the city and other districts.