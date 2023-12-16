Hyderabad: Akbaruddin urges govt to extend timing for shops in Old City

Published: 16th December 2023
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday urged the State government to extend the operational timings of the shops in the Old City.

The city police, before the Assembly elections had ordered to shut all shops and establishments by 11 pm instead of allowing them till midnight. Even as the elections concluded and a new government was formed, police continues to enforce closure of the shops at 11 pm.

The previous BRS government allowed the commercial establishments to run till midnight and the hotels to operated until 1 am.

However, the late night timings drew criticisms from different quarters with people attributing the rising crime rate in the city to allowing the shops and hotels to run till late in the night.

On the plea of Akbaruddin Owaisi, the State government did not immediately take a decision and is likely to seek a report from the police and labour departments.

