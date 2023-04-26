Hyderabad: Alignment of Shamshabad Airport stretch examined

A team of senior engineers along with the city metro rail MD made several proposals regarding the construction of the viaduct.

Published: 26th April 2023

Hyderabad: The alignment of the Shamshabad airport metro stretch at Rajendranagar Hill was inspected by the managing director of the company NVS Reddy along with senior engineers. 

The 1.3 KM long stretch of Shamshabad airport metro viaduct is being constructed on steep hills, boulders and valleys. After inspection, several important decisions were taken by the Hyderabad metro rail management.

“As the gap between metro alignment and Outer Ring Road (ORR) crash barrier is only about 18 feet, protective barriers of adequate strength and height should be installed to prevent any boulders from falling towards ORR,” said a press release. 

The team advised that boulder stabilisation works should be completed in consultation with experts and protective fencing should be erected on the left side of the metro viaduct. 

Establishment of boundary survey stones in consultation with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in order to prevent the encroachment of the airport metro area. 

“The possibility of constructing the metro viaduct on stubs or low-rise pillars should be explored to avoid the removal of rocks,” advised the team. 

