Hyderabad: ALIND land encroached upon by KNR Constructions

Hyderabad: Around 40 employees of Aluminium Industries Limited (ALIND), which is sprawled across 98.14 acres of property next to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), and their families are under threat from KNR Constructions.

The company allegedly trespassed into ALIND’s grounds and erected fencing, claiming ownership of the enclosed area.

ALIND claims that there are cases against KNR being investigated at the Chandanagar police station.

According to them, masked individuals employed by KNR Constructions encroached on their property early on May 14 and constructed a fence with the help of police. If their employees and family members do not leave, KNR and the police have threatened them with terrible consequences.

The CPI secretary, K Narayana, paid a visit to the ALIND headquarters, confirming the encroachment accusations and the KNR-erected fence, and expressing solidarity with the workers and their families. ALIND produces metal and cement handling equipment, as well as stone crushers and defence equipment.

Families of employees in Alind Industries Ltd speaking CPI national secretary K Narayana after their houses were fenced by the KNR constructions which has encroached into the company land in hyderabad on Tuesday. Express video by R V K Rao.@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/SeIFAg2dSA — R V K Rao (@RVKRao2) May 24, 2022

According to the Unit Head of ALIND, SD Rama Raju, KNR Constructions is claiming ownership of the land.

“If that’s the case, what’s the point of accessing the land at midnight, and why are their personnel wearing masks and attacking our employees, instilling terror in us?” he asked.

ALIND has only claimed land ownership but has never shown any documentation to back up their claims. The corporation had been sick for a long period and is finally resuming operations.

“This land encroachment activity is upsetting us at a time when we are growing up production and recruiting employees,” he added.