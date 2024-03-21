Hyderabad: Allu Arjun spotted at Khairtabad RTO, in pics

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun has been making headlines ever since he was spotted at Khairtabad RTO on Wednesday to obtain an ‘International Driving Permit (IDP)’. This move has sparked curiosity among fans and the media, prompting questions about why the stylish star needed an international driving license.

He was welcomed by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), where he was assisted by staff to complete the driver’s license application process. The RTO staff collected his photograph, signature, and other required information. By the regulations, the applicant—regardless of status—must physically visit the relevant RTO to apply for, take, and get a driver’s license.

Allu Arjun at RTO (Source: X)

The Purpose Behind Allu Arjun’s IDP Visit

It turns out that Icon star’s quest for an International license is directly related to his upcoming film, Pushpa 2. The film’s director, Sukumar, has carefully planned chase sequences set in foreign locations. These high-octane scenes require Allu Arjun to operate vehicles, and possessing an International Driving License is essential for legal reasons.

The action-packed film, scheduled for release on Independence Day, has reportedly set a record in the film rights market. With an impressive budget of Rs 500 crores, “Pushpa 2” has become one of the costliest Telugu films ever made, creating a lot of anticipation.