Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s new property in Ameerpet becomes talk of town

Hyderabad: Prepare to be wowed by a cinematic experience like no other! Asian Cinemas and the stylish superstar Allu Arjun have teamed up to bring a plush multiplex theatre to Hyderabad, which is currently under construction! This theatre, located in Ameerpet’s prime hub, is set to become the new talk of the town. Fans are curious to know more updates about the cinemas including its launch date and other interesting features.

According to latest information in various portals, AAA Cinemas will have a full LED projection screen, making it only the second theatre in South India to have such cutting-edge technology. And the best part? This will be the first theatre in Hyderabad to offer this service, making it a unique experience that moviegoers cannot afford to miss!

Say goodbye to standard cinema projectors and hello to the cinema of the future! You’ll be transported to another world with the fully functional LED screen, which features stunning visuals and high contrast colours that will captivate you. Plus, with Asian Group, one of the leading film distribution companies in the Telugu film industry, partnering with Allu Arjun and his family for their first joint venture, you can expect nothing less than the best.

There’s more good news for Allu fans. Allu Arjun, the stylish star, has expressed interest in designing and constructing his own feature statue in the theatre area. The design work for the hero statue is also in full swing.

Prepare to grab your popcorn and settle in for an unforgettable cinematic experience, because this multiplex will open soon. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness movie magic like you’ve never seen before!