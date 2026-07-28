Hyderabad: Allu arjun’s video with female fan goes viral

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has once again grabbed attention online, this time for a heartwarming interaction with a female fan.

In a video that is rapidly making rounds on social media, the Pushpa star is seen meeting the visibly excited fan amid tight security. Keeping things simple and sweet, Allu Arjun patiently signs an autograph for her as she struggles to contain her happiness.

Dressed casually in an all-black outfit, the actor appeared relaxed as people gathered around to catch a glimpse of him. The fan’s wide smile after meeting her favourite star became the highlight of the clip.

The brief interaction has left fans impressed, with many praising Allu Arjun for taking time out to acknowledge his admirers despite the crowd around him. For the lucky fan, however, it was clearly a moment she won’t forget anytime soon.

On the work front, Allu Arjun continues to remain one of the most talked-about stars in Indian cinema following the massive success of the Pushpa franchise.