Heavy rains with hail stones surprise Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains and hailstorms in Hyderabad come as another surprise to city-dwellers this week, after India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad’s (IMD-H) forecast of a yellow alert for Hyderabad. As per the weather forecast, the downpour is here to stay for the weekend.

Several places in Hyderabad are experiencing heavy rainfalls coupled with strong winds. Some areas are even experiencing light hairstyles.

Hyderabad City police took to Twitter to share a video of a metro train in the downpour, urging the citizens to drive safely. Several netizens shared videos of hail stones and a heavy downpour on social media saying that the rains come as a much-needed respite from the hot weather the city had been experiencing.

Despite the forecast of rains, IMD predicts that the maximum temperature in Hyderabad will be in the range of 36 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for the entire Telangana State till April 7, as more downpours are expected on Thursday and Friday.

Hyderabad received heavy rains on April 5, leading to power cuts in various parts of the city. Waterlogging was also witnessed at different locations, including the road under PVNR Expressway near Attapur, causing slow traffic flow for some time.

On Wednesday, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Shaikpet recorded the highest rainfall of 26.5 mm, followed by Asifnagar (19.8 mm), Golkonda (18 mm), Rajendranagar (15.5 mm), Khairtabad (11.3 mm), and Ameerpet (10 mm).

Many shared videos of heavy rains in the Secundrabad area.