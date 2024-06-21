Hyderabad: Alwal police confirms Choppandi MLA’s wife died by suicide

Hyderabad: The Alwal police have confirmed that Rupa Devi, wife of Choppadandi MLA, Dr Medipally Satyam, had died by hanging at her house in Alwal on Thursday night.

“Around 10 pm, she had dinner in the house and complained of uneasiness. She told the people in the house that she was going to the washroom and instead went into the bedroom and bolted the door from inside. As she did not come out the people broke the window pane and found her hanging to the ceiling fan using a saree,” ACP Alwal told media persons.

Rupa Devi was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Before ending her life, Rupa Devi spoke to the Choppadandi MLA over a video call and complained she was not feeling well and will end her life.

Worried over it, the MLA who was in Choppadandi constituency, started for Hyderabad and before he could reach his wife ended his life. The MLA reached the house later and broke down on seeing the body of his wife.

At the time of the incident, Rupa Devi’s children and her mother were present in the house. No suicide note was found, said the police. Doctors at Gandhi Hospital informed media persons that the Choppadandi MLA’s wife death occurred due to hanging and that it appeared to be a clear case of suicide. The final report will be prepared soon and handed over to the Alwal police.

The body after the postmortem was handed over to the family, and the final rites were performed in a graveyard in Trimulgherry Secunderabad.