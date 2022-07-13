Hyderabad: Amid heavy rain, HMWSSB adopts preventative measures

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has implemented procedures to ensure that the city’s drinking water contains appropriate levels of residual chlorine or 0.5 ppm.

More than five lakh chlorine pills have been delivered to communities under the HMWS&SB’s control since the start of the monsoon. In areas, where there is a chance of water pollution, the pills were supplied.

In addition to the five lakh additional chlorine pills that will be delivered over the next several days, there have already been five lakh tablets distributed. According to a press release from the HMWS&SB, around 15,000 pills are distributed daily throughout the city.

Dana Kishore, the managing director of HMWS&SB, visited Patigadda in Begumpet on Wednesday and spoke with locals to learn more about the quality of the drinking water the water board is providing.