Hyderabad: Amit Shah pays obeisance at Bhagyalakshmi temple

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday, December 28, offered special prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar before attending a preparatory meeting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The saffron party has invited its mandal and district presidents as well as state office bearers for this meeting. Amit Shah will chart a strategic approach for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to secure at least 10 seats in parliament.

Amit Shah’s plan in Telangana reportedly includes a meeting in Kongarakalan, Ranga Reddy, with over 1,200 BJP members on December 28. He will be meeting with senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Etala Rajender, DK Aruna, Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Arvind, and others, who are preparing for the parliamentary elections.

Received Hon'ble Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Shri @AmitShah Ji at Shamshabad Airport on his arrival.



Shri Amit Shah ji will address BJP Telangana state level meeting in Hyderabad.

The party had won only 4 seats from Telangana in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Also, it emerged as a principal challenger to the BRS at one point in time after winning a couple of by-polls and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, before the November 30 Assembly elections, however double its vote share to nearly 14 percent besides improving its tally to eight seats in the 119-member House.

Welcomed Hon'ble Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Shri @AmitShah Ji at Shamshabad Airport on his arrival.

Amit Shah’s visit is part of a larger BJP agenda, he has been assigned as in charge of Telangana, West Bengal, and Odisha – regions where the BJP had a minimal presence before 2014 but has improved in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies)